  Drivers who use KY 77 in the Red River Gorge in Powell County will need to find another route on Wednesday, April 14. The road will be closed between milepoints 1.5 and 3.7 for replacement of two drainage pipes. This location is between Branham Cemetery Road and the Martins Fork trailhead parking area, and includes the Nada Tunnel. Work will begin around 8 a.m., and should be completed by 3 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.

 

