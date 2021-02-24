ROBERT ‘BOBBY’ THORPE, JR., the husband of Mrs. Irene Hoover Thorpe of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Robert and Amanda Bush Thorpe, was born in Torrent, Kentucky on June 23, 1935 and departed this life in Beattyville on February 17, 2021 at the age of 85 years, 7 months and 25 days. Mr. Thorpe was a retired payroll clerk for the Wiser Oil Company where he worked for over 40 years, loved playing golf and was an original founder and member of the Beattyville Country Club, and was a member of the Beattyville Christian Church In addition to his wife Irene, Mr. Thorpe is survived by his brother, William Thorpe of Georgetown, Kentucky; his granddaughter, Joy Tirey Brown and husband Rian of Morehead, Kentucky; his son in-law Charles Tirey of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Mr. Thorpe was preceded in death by a daughter, Erma Thorpe Tirey; and sister, Erma Thorpe Combs; and a brother, Norwood Thorpe. Visitation and funeral held Feb. 22nd 2021 with Ken Ward officiating. Burial Riverview Cemetery of Beattyville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update February 8, 2021
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- KRDHD Update for January 22, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 20, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 County Monitoring
- Veterans Walk-In Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- CCRKBA SAYS JACKSON LEE’S H.R. 127 GUN CONTROL BILL IS ‘INSANITY ON STEROIDS
- Woman Shot Dead in Booneville
- Study: These are the Places in Kentucky with the Biggest Tax Refunds
- “The Hills I Call Home” Premier Featuring Lee County
- A Quick Note from the Lee County Judge-Executive
- PRTC is Working Hard in the Snow Storm
- Lee County's ONLY Local 24/7 News Website!
- Lee County Sheriff's Dept Helping During Snow Storm
- State Rep Bill Wesley's Meet & Greet CANCELLED Due to Winter Weather
- Lee County's ONLY Digital 24/7 News Website!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.