   ROBERT ‘BOBBY’ THORPE, JR., the husband of Mrs. Irene Hoover Thorpe of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Robert and Amanda Bush Thorpe, was born in Torrent, Kentucky on June 23, 1935 and departed this life in Beattyville on February 17, 2021 at the age of 85 years, 7 months and 25 days. Mr. Thorpe was a retired payroll clerk for the Wiser Oil Company where he worked for over 40 years, loved playing golf and was an original founder and member of the Beattyville Country Club, and was a member of the Beattyville Christian Church  In addition to his wife Irene, Mr. Thorpe is survived by his brother, William Thorpe of Georgetown, Kentucky; his granddaughter, Joy Tirey Brown and husband Rian of Morehead, Kentucky; his son in-law Charles Tirey of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Mr. Thorpe was preceded in death by a daughter, Erma Thorpe Tirey; and sister, Erma Thorpe Combs; and a brother, Norwood Thorpe. Visitation and funeral held Feb. 22nd 2021 with Ken Ward officiating. Burial Riverview Cemetery of Beattyville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.

