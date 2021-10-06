Robert F. Callahan, age 66, husband of Christine Callahan, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021.
Robert was born October 22, 1954 in Oneida, KY, a son to the late Jess and Martha (Price) Callahan. He was self-employed, and in his free-time enjoyed spending time with his family. Along with his wife: Christine Callahan of Booneville, KY, he is survived by 1 son; Larry Wayne Callahan, 1 daughter; Kristy Callahan both of Booneville, KY, 2 brothers; Raleigh Callahan of Clay County, and Estill Callahan of Jeffersonville, KY, 2 sisters; Freda Yarber of Beattyville, KY, and Naomi Gabbard of Booneville, KY, along with many other family and friends.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 brothers. Funeral service held October 5, 2021, with Pastor Rose Roberts officiating. Burial in the Cradle Bow Cemetery located in Clay County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.com.
