Truck driver, master logger, farmer, husband, father, son, brother, Robert Johnson Jr’s love of life did not come to an end with his death. Robert passed away on May 07, 2022 at the age of 57 leaving a host of loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by sharing his never ending work ethic and living life to the fullest.
Robert’s pride was in his family, friendships, work partners, his daughter Sheyenne graduating college, finding the best price on a load of logs and his favorite companions his horse Trouble and favorite dogs Sophie and Rooster. We are pretty sure he also holds the record on junk trucks and farm equipment on one piece of property.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Robert. He loved a rowdy evening with friends in the barn stove room, or tall tales, campfire songs and good eating with his weekend trail riding buddies, riding his dog Sophie on his shoulders, and playing frisbee with Rooster. Robert was famous for stopping his truck in the middle of the road to let his favorite dogs run a squirrel or corral a loose cow. When the flood came last year, he put a life jacket on himself and his favorite cow dog Rooster, jumped in a john boat with his buddy Jason and rescued 40 cows from the flood water. That’s just one example of Robert and Rooster being the neighborhood heroes. But that was Robert he was always ready and willing to stop what he was doing and help anyone that needed him. On vacation in the Grand Tetons and down snake river in Wyoming he even saved his best friend James and family from a Sasquatch that was following them down the trail. It was a regular occurrence for Robert and his dad to go door to door down the road giving the neighbors a little something to eat, whether they wanted it or not. Robert had an uncanny ability to find happiness in his daily activities like feeding the cows that all have names. His outgoing personality was evident to everyone he met. He loved a good laugh, never met a stranger and his big smile was contagious to everyone he talked too.Robert is survived by his wife, Sonya; and daughter, Sheyenne Grace;
Son Ronald Sandlin and wife Jen; three grandchildren (Kaylee, Kimber, and Koleman), Father, Robert Sr and Mother, Lois Cornett Johnson; two Brothers, Charlie and Harold; two Sisters, Patricia and Husband Jess Bishop and Ashley and Husband Mark Collins; Two Sister in Laws Yvonne and Husband Bennie Jett and Freda and Husband A G Bishop; Mother in Law, Betty Spencer; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews and In-laws. Robert was preceded in death by his Brother, Donnie Ray and Father in Law, Henry Potter Spencer.
Services May 12th 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Ricky Isaacs officiating. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
