ROBERT LAWRENCE BAILEY, the husband of Mrs. Freda Faye Fox Bailey of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of Mrs. Arlene Rose Avery Bailey of Midway, Kentucky and the late Richard Bailey, was born in Madison Heights, Michigan on November 18, 1957 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on February 9, 2022 at the age of 64 years, 2 months and 22 days. He was a retired machinist for RM Kellering and was also a former guard for the Lee Adjustment Center.
In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Bailey is survived by his brothers and sisters, Richard Randall “Randy” Bailey and wife Donna of Port Huron, Michigan, Tammy Moore and husband Link of Beattyville, Lorri South of Lexington, Kentucky, Tracy Bailey of Beattyville and Debbie Shuler and husband Lonnie of Georgetown, Kentucky; his sister in-law Phyllis Bailey of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his father; a daughter, Danielle Michelle Fox; and a brother, William “Bill” Bailey. Funeral services held Feb. 13th 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. William Owens officiating. Burial Fox Cemetery of Hent Place Rd of Lee Co. KY. Online condonces newnamfuneral.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
