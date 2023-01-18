Robert Lee Wilson was born in Connersville, Indiana on December 31, 1949. He was the first-born son of Marshall Wilson and Lois Duff Wilson. Snapshots of Bob’s life from his friends, family, and students:
Larry Tanis – No regrets, no tears, goodbye. Cherish with joy our times together on Eagle Lake in my heart where his memory lives on.
Garry & Patty Erbough – A life well lived the way he wanted and shared with others for when he cared. A fellow artist and friend.
Danny Barrett – Patience with his students and in all aspects of his life should have been Bob’s middle name.
Shelley Jensen – To know Bob was to love Bob for a lifetime, friend or family. Honored to be his niece.
Eric Gracey – Immeasurable impact on my life and was far more than an uncle. Forever grateful for our time spent grouse hunting and fishing.
Bill Stump – Memories of adventures with Cherry St and Levi Gang, of his musical talents, and of his life-long friendship.
Tom Cravens – Greatest gift was the pictures he painted in people’s minds with his words. One of my closest friends.
Dianne Burke – A gentle soul whose music and art will live on through those he loved especially his cousins.
Jim Duff – Quiet, modest leader of our family, an inspiration to us all.
Steve Trude – A rock when we were performing. I could lean on and count on Bob to cover for me.
Denise & Neil Hoffman – Greatest legacy is his love of music he inspired in his students. Enjoyed being outdoors taking hikes with us in the nature he loved.
Jim Hayden – Sharing his love for fishing in Canada with me and my family over 50 years are the highlights of our lives.
Jason Bowling – Friend, teacher, and mentor. One of the humblest people I know.
Rich and Mary Lindmeier – Ready smile, fantastic musician and potter, huge heart. We’ll hear him strumming away for years to come on Eagle Lake.
John Ed Eversole – Great hunting, fishing and target shooting buddy. My best friend and I will miss him always.
Jerrod Eversole – Mentor, teacher, and friend who kindled my love of music and playing guitar. The world is a little darker without him.
Julia Wilson – The love of my life and my best friend. I am so proud to be his wife.
Bill Hollan – 37 years ago when I gave my sister to Bob in marriage, I gained a brother who I love so much. Gone but not forgotten.
Ken Wilson – My trips to Canada with my older brother began when I was 11 years old. We spent many summers as fishing guides on Eagle Lake, Ontario. We never argued or fought. We were the best of friends.
Marsha Gracey – I loved by talented little brother. I’m so proud of him.
Kevin Duff – An amazing person. So fortunate to have known him. He will always be remembered by his cousins.
Gale & Debra Henk – Wonderful man who touched the hearts of everyone he knew. Kindness and love showed in everything he did. A blessing when he chose to be baptized into Christ.
Bob was baptized into Christ on Sunday, January 8, 2023 and departed this world January 10, 2023. He was a man after God’s own heart. A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held April 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Owsley County School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.