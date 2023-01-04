Booneville, KY-Robert McIntosh, age 68, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. Robert was born August 5, 1954 in Owsley, KY, a son to the late Wayne and Ercie (Spicer) McIntosh. His greatest love was for his children and family. Robert was a long-time member of the Beattyville First Church of God. Robert is survived by his wife; Martha McIntosh of Booneville, KY, 2 sons; Johnathan McIntosh, and Brandon McIntosh of Booneville, KY, 1 daughter; Maranda McIntosh of Booneville, KY, 2 Brothers; Willard McIntosh, and Wallace McIntosh of Booneville, KY, 1 Sister; Ruth Ann Rice of Booneville, KY,1 Granddaughter; Jennifer McIntosh of Booneville, KY, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; 6 brothers, 6 sisters, and one daughter; Jennifer McIntosh. Funeral services held Thursday, December 16, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Garret Thomas officiating. Burial: McIntosh Cemetery, located in Houston, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
