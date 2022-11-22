Robert Ray Thomas, 72, of Beattyville, Ky. passed away from natural causes at his home in Beattyville on November 3, 2022. Graveside services were conducted on Nov. 16, 2022. He was laid to rest at the Rock Of Ages Memorial Cemetery in Beattyville. Pallbearers included Michael R. Thomas and H.B. Elkins. Arrangements were handled by Newnam Funeral Home in Beattyville. Mr. Thomas was born on Dec. 12, 1949 in Lothair, Ky. to the late Vernell and O’Brien Thomas. He is survived by two daughters, Ashley Sizemore of Georgetown, Ky. and Melissa (H.B.) Elkins of Beattyville, and one son, Michael Ray Thomas of Berea, Ky. He is also survived by a sister, Nadine Collins of Beattyville, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Mr. Thomas was a construction contractor and project estimator. He began his decades-long career in Ohio. After relocating to Kentucky, he worked throughout the central and southeastern regions of the state, including Lexington and Winchester. He also operated his own construction company in Beattyville. During his career, he oversaw construction of several businesses in the area, including food courts in Irvine, Salyersville and Stanton; the Valero station and restaurant in Beattyville; the Valero station and Wendy’s in Jackson, and the press room at The Winchester Sun newspaper. Mr. Thomas was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel. He was an intelligent man, highly skilled in accounting and mathematics. He was quiet and thoughtful, prone to contemplation and reflection, but with a quick wit and sense of humor. And he was compassionate and loved nature and animals. Robert Ray Thomas made this world a better place, and our loss is Heaven’s gain. Memorials may be sent in his honor to the Kentucky Humane Society or the American Heart Association.
