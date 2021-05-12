Robin Ketsey Neeley Jones Obituary

Robin Ketsey Neeley Jones, loving wife for 48 and a half years to James Jones and the daughter of the late Jack Dempsey and Christine Pruitt Neeley was born in Lexington, Kentucky on December 8, 1950 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on May 9, 2021 at the age of 70 years, 5 months, and 1 day. She was a member of the Abundant Light Church. Robin was the loving mother to six children, Larry Klug of Raleigh, North Carolina, Terena McHatton of Lee County, Christina Tuck of Lexington, Kentucky, Jessica Burge of Powell County, Malina Jones of Nicholasville, Kentucky, James Ambrose Jones of Lexington, and her special step daughter, Miss Tammy Cooper of Michigan; 15 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; one brother, Jack D. Neeley of Lexington, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Constance Smith.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private graveside will be held at the Hopewell Cemetery with Bro. Ray Crabtree officiating. Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Family Members will be serving as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Len and Lena Rose, Betty Crabtree, and R. Dean Smith.
