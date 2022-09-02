Rocktober Fest 2022
Land of the Arches Campground
Oct 7 5pm- Oct. 9 12pm
Tickets at rrgcc.networkforgood.com
The annual rock climbing festival fundraiser for the Red River Gorge Climber’s Coalition.
Rocktoberfest is RRGCC's largest fundraiser each the year and is what enables the Coalition to make their mortgage payments, manage over 1,100 acres of climbing land and roads, and to save money for future purchases. The event runs Thursday through Sunday and consists of sponsor booths with the latest gear, raffles and contests for prizes, movie night, live music, food trucks, climbing competitions, and
clinics taught by professional athletes on Saturday and Sunday. Please follow the “RRGCC” page on Facebook for more info and updates.
