Rocky Burns, age 66, passed away January 28, 2023 at the Kentucky River Medical Center, located in Jackson, KY.
Rocky was born March 12, 1956 in Mylan, IN, a son to the late Roscoe Burns & Thelma (McIntosh) Burns. He was a mechanic, and in his free-time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, and racing. Along with his wife; Brenda Burns of Booneville, KY, he is survived by 4 sons; Randy (Janet) Burns, Ricky (April) Burns, Wade (Gail) Burns, and Patrick (Becky) Burns, 2 brothers; Hobert Burns & Stanley Burns, 3 sisters; Judy Kincer, Mayme Bowling, and Karen Rumsey, 10 grandchildren; Jacob Burns, Haillie Little, Timmy Marshall, Anna Belle Combs, Charlotte Burns, Anthony Burns, Kailey Burns, Madison Burns, Cody Burns, Zachery Burns, 4 great-grandchildren; Elena Little, Maverick Burns, Harlan Burns, Aubree Marshall, and many other loving family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 1 sister; Ruth Ann Burns.
Funeral services February 1, 2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor James Morris officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Gabbard-Combs Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
