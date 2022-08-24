Roger Mullins, age 59, passed away on August 17, 2022, at his residence in Tyner, KY.
Roger was born in Booneville, KY, on May 1, 1963, a son to the late Ed Mullins and Lois Jean (Holland) Mullins. Roger spent many years in the logging business until he was injured in an automobile accident and became disabled.
He is survived by his mother; Lois Jean Mullins, of Tyner, KY, 1 son; Hunter Dale Mullins of Booneville, KY, 1 daughter; Angela Crowe of Versailles, Ky, 2 sisters; Ethel Mullins (Jerry) Bowman of Booneville, KY and Martha (Robert) McIntosh, of Lerose, KY, 1 grandson; Dalton Vires and one great grandson. Roger was preceded in death by his father, Ed Mullins.
Visitation for Roger on Monday, August 22, 2022 until the time of the funeral at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Roger will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in the Pebworth Community of Owsley County. To leave the family a special message visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.