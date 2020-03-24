WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers (KY-05) announced today that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded nearly $1.7 million through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act for healthcare centers across Kentucky, including seven facilities in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.
In response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, health centers may use the funding to increase screening, testing, medical supplies and telehealth options.
"Our brave healthcare workers are on the frontlines of this national emergency and we are working diligently to get the funding and supplies they need to safely and effectively test and treat individuals in our region, while protecting their own health," said Congressman Rogers. "I want to be clear, that additional resources and funding are on the way for Southern and Eastern Kentucky. This is a good first step to ramp up the stellar on-going efforts to contain and eliminate the spread of the virus in our region."
While additional funding is in route to meet healthcare needs related to COVID-19 in every community, the following facilities were awarded these specific emergency grants in Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District:
Big Sandy Health Care in Prestonsburg, Ky.
Grace Community Health Center in Gray, Ky.
Health Help in McKee, Ky.
Juniper Health in Beattyville, Ky.
Kentucky Mountain Health Alliance in Hazard, Ky.
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Prestonsburg, Ky.
Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation in Whitesburg, Ky.
Stay updated on the latest federal and state actions to address COVID-19 on Congressman Rogers' dedicated webpage, halrogers.house.gov/coronavirus and sign-up for his e-newsletter. The latest information from the Cente
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.