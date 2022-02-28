Rogers Scholar Maggie Durbin Completes Community Service Project

2021 Rogers Scholar Maggie Durbin organized a Homemade Christmas Card project for her community service project. She partnered with the HOSA club and Art II classes at Lee County High School to make enough Christmas cards to give out to all 109 residents at Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center. Due to the tremendous response, Durbin was able to expand her project to nursing homes in Wolfe and Owsley counties. “This project meant a lot to me, because the winter season can be especially difficult for residents who do not have enough family members or friends left to gather with for the holidays,” she said.
“Having the opportunity to brighten their spirits through my Christmas cards was very special, and I hope to have made a positive impact on my community through my work.” Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.
