Last Friday, the Rolling Thunder KY5 came to Lee County to honor those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country and community. 
 
They made stops at The Lee County Veterans Memorial, Beattyville City Hall, Beattyville - Lee Co Fire Dept, and the marker of Lt. William B. Cornelius at River View Cemetery.  
 
On 12 October 1944, 1st Lt William B Cornelius, along with his Gunner, David Enright from Missouri, were on a mission against Japanese located along the coast of Papua New Guinea when their plane crashed. Lt Cornelius and Gunner Enright are still missing to this day and are considered MIA. 

