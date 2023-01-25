Ronald “Ronnie” Gene Caudill, son of the late Benjamin and Barbara Louise Cripple Caudill was born in Lakewood, Ohio on August 11, 1968 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on January 2, 2023 at the age of 54 years, 4 months, and 22 days. He leaves behind his two aunts, Nola Dickerson (Zenith) and Sandra Flinchum both of Beattyville, Kentucky; one uncle, George Cripple of Wake
Forest, North Carolina; a host of cousins, nephews, and nieces that loved him dearly; and two special friends, Hookie and Pam Thomas. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Caudill. Services scheduled at a later date. Newnamfuneralhome.com for condolences.
