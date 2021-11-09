Ronda E. Wise, wife of Ferrell D. Wise and the daughter of Ronald Earl Reynolds and the late Margaret Upchurch Reynold was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 1, 1962 and departed this life in Paducah, Kentucky on November 5, 2021 at the age of 59 years and 4 days. She was a homemaker, attended the Beartrack Bible Church, loved her sons, and especially her grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy. Ronda was known for her beautiful smile, her kind heart, and making everyone that met her feel special and loved. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.
In addition to her husband, Ferrell of Beattyville, Kentucky and her father, Ronald of Booneville, Kentucky, Ronda is survived by two sons, Jerad Earl Reynolds of Freeport, Florida and Augustus William Dewayne Wise and wife Breanne of Beattyville; two grandchildren, Isabelle Reynolds and Noah Jhett Wise; and a host of other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her mother, Mrs. Margaret Upchurch Reynolds. A Celebration of Life will be held at Youth Haven Bible Camp on Saturday, November 20, 2021 beginning at 1 PM. Bro. Scott Brandenburg will lead a memorial service at 2 PM. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
