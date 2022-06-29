RONNIE EUGENE BRANDENBURG, the husband of Mrs. Janice Kaye Brown Brandenburg of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Mearl and Nell Baker Brandenburg, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on June 14, 1945 and departed this life in Hazard, Kentucky on June 21, 2022 at the age of 77 years and 7 days. He was a former librarian, book mobile driver, Lee County school bus driver, a farmer, was a manager for the Hinkle Concrete plant in Beattyville, was a member of the Ida May Bible Church for over 60 years, and lived for Loving his Lord and Savior.
In addition to his wife Janice, Mr. Brandenburg is survived by two children, Dennis Eugene Brandenburg and wife Angela of Berea, Kentucky, Rhonda Brandenburg Miller and husband Fredrick of Lexington, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Cortney Brandenburg and fiancé Jon McClain, Kennedy White and husband Jordan, Kyra Brandenburg, Kayla Brandenburg, and Krymson Miller; two great grandchildren, Kaisyn and Oakley White; his brother, Kenneth Brandenburg of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Services held June 25, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Brandenburg Family Cemetery of Delvinta of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com, Newnam in charge of arrangements.
