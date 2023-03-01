Ronnie Lee Reece, son of Robert Dean Boles and Diana Lynn Reece Lamb was born in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky on February 24, 1985 and departed this life at his home in Melbourne, Kentucky on February 19, 2023 at the age of 37 years, 11 months, and 23 days.
Ronnie is survived by his mother, Diana Lamb of Melbourne, Kentucky; his father, Robert Boles of Campbell County, Kentucky; and five siblings, Angela Roberts of Cleves, Ohio, James Roberts of Sarasota, Florida, Jessica Reece of Gallatin County, Kentucky, Cheryl Lamb of Independence, Kentucky, and Alfred Lamb of Cleves, Ohio. Services held Feb. 28, 2023 at Spencer Ridge Church of Christ. Burial at Spencer Ridge Church of Christ of Spencer Fork Rd of Lee Co, KY. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
