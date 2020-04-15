RONNIE PATTON BRANDENBURG, the husband of Donna Jean Farmer Brandenburg of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Patton and Madeline McIntosh Brandenburg, was born in Clay County, Kentucky on March 31, 1949, and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on April 10, 2020 at the age of 71 years and 10 days. He was a lifelong logger who loved fishing and his family, was a loving father and a devoted husband for over 50 years.Ronnie is survived by his wife Donna; daughter Melissa Caprice Brandenburg of Beattyville; grandson James Nicholas Fultz of Richmond, Kentucky; granddaughters Jaima Nicole (Cody) Johnson of Berea, Kentucky, Lauren Caprice Spencer of Beattyville; two great granddaughters Emma Grace Johnson and Brayleigh Caprice Johnson; a special daughter Jessica (Shane) Ellis of Jackson, Kentucky; special son Remington Capps of Beattyville; sisters Stella Brandenburg, Della (Jim) Lucas, Cindy Caudell; brothers Walton (Betty) Brandenburg, Troy Gene (Elaine) Brandenburg, Lewis (Irene) Brandenburg; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Don Ed Brandenburg; and a brother-in-law Wayne Caudell. Private family service. Burial Patton Brandenburg Cemetery. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com.
