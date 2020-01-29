Ronnie Thomas, age 60, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home in Booneville, KY. Ronnie was born May 21, 1959 in Richmond, KY, a son to Lowell and Helen (Brandenburg) Thomas. Ronnie was a carpenter, owning and operating Thomas Roofing and Construction. He was a member of the Beattyville Church of God, and in his free-time he enjoyed movies, farming, hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. Along with his parents; Lowell and Helen Thomas of Booneville, KY, he is survived by 2 sons; Christopher Thomas, and Ronnie Jr. Thomas both of Booneville, KY, 2 daughters; Myra Thomas, and Barbara Neiland both of Richmond, KY, 3 brothers; Lowell (Wilma) Thomas Jr., and Danny Ray (Nancy) Thomas both of Beattyville, KY, and Randy (Debbie) Thomas of Booneville, KY, 7 grandchildren; Paisley Hill, Sawyer Thomas, Elizabeth Haddix, Weston Thomas, Emmett Thomas, Quinlyn Neiland, and Easton Thomas, long-time companion; Ursula Byrd of Booneville, KY, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by 1 brother; Jimmy Thomas. Visitation: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Garret Thomas officiating. Burial in the Thomas Family Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
