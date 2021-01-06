Rose Marie Ashcraft, age 63, widow of Johnny Ashcraft, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY. Rose was born November 28, 1957 in Beattyville, KY, a daughter to the late James Shackelford & Mable (Thompson) Shackelford. She was a bundler, working for Lion Apparel in Beattyville, Ky.
Rose is survived by 2 sons; Johnny Ray Ashcraft Jr. of Beattyville, KY, and Sean J. Davis of Irvine, KY, 3 daughters; Angela (Chris) Fox of Beattyville, KY, Michelle Napier of Mt. Sterling, KY, and Jessica Ashcraft of Stanton, KY, 5 grandchildren; LeeShana Brandenburg, Kaitlin Hall, Drew Hall, Austin Hogan, and Jayden Holliday, 1 great-grandchild; Kinsley Davis, and many other loving family members, and friends. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; James and Mable Shackelford and her husband Johnny Ray Ashcraft. A private visitation held from 5:00 to 6:00 PM Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Booneville Funeral Home. A private memorial service, officiated by James Ashcraft, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Booneville Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
