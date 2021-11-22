Rose Marie Chandler, age 78, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Saint Joseph Hospital located in Lexington, KY. Rose was born January 30, 1943, in Confluence, KY, a daughter to the late Shafter and Hazel (Huff) Bowling. She was a retired book keeper, and in her spare-time she enjoyed working cross word puzzles, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and working with her flowers.
She is survived by 1 son; Wade C. (Raylene) Chandler, 1 brother; Ernest Bowling, 4 sisters; Lucy Jane Bolender, Sally Elam, Sheila Faye (Jeffery) Fox, and Sharon Harvey, 2 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces & nephews, and many other loving family members. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Hurd Chandler, 2 sisters; Margie Ellen Sizemore, and Mary Josephine Roberts, 3 brothers; Jewell Marcus Bowling, Henry Malcom Bowling, and Larry Elliot Bowling. A private family visitation held on November 17, 2021 at the Booneville Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the March of Dimes, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
