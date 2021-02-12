In loving memory of a wonderful and caring wife, mother, and friend Rosemary Denise Addison. For 10 years Denise had fought a long-term illness, but passed away unexpectedly at home with her family. On January 30, 2021 at the age of 69 due to a heart attack. Denise is survived by her husband Emery Addison; her children Elizabeth Addison and Emery (Billy) Addison with spouse Shannon Tracy; her grandchildren Brandon Cassidy and Robert Addison; her sisters Joyce Nordan and Pat Shelton with spouse Bernie Shelton; plus other family and friends that will miss her dearly. She is predeceased by her parents Anna and Robert Spoonamore; her brother Stanley Spoonamore; and her grand-daughter Brandy Tracy.
The funeral service held at Booneville funeral home On February 6, 2021 0. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 3450 KY HWY. 11 North, Booneville, KY 41314. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
