   In loving memory of a wonderful and caring wife, mother, and friend Rosemary Denise Addison. For 10 years Denise had fought a long-term illness, but passed away unexpectedly at home with her family. On January 30, 2021 at the age of 69 due to a heart attack. Denise is survived by her husband Emery Addison; her children Elizabeth Addison and Emery (Billy) Addison with spouse Shannon Tracy; her grandchildren Brandon Cassidy and Robert Addison; her sisters Joyce Nordan and Pat Shelton with spouse Bernie Shelton; plus other family and friends that will miss her dearly. She is predeceased by her parents Anna and Robert Spoonamore; her brother Stanley Spoonamore; and her grand-daughter Brandy Tracy. 

      The funeral service  held at Booneville funeral home On February 6, 2021 0. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 3450 KY HWY. 11 North, Booneville, KY 41314. To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosemary Addison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you