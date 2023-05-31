Roy Lee Charles, the husband of Linda Moore Charles and the son of the late Bill and Dora Moore Charles was born in Lee County, Kentucky on May 5, 1941 and departed this life in Florence, Kentucky on May 28, 2023 at the age of 82 years and 23 days. He was an oil field worker and a retired carpenter, member of the Church of Christ for 42 years, and was the song leader at church. He loved his family, bluegrass music, working in his flowers, and fishing. He was also a wonderful Husband, Dad, and Papaw. Roy leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Linda Charles; three children, Eddie Charles and wife Libby, Michael Charles and wife Connie, and Crystal Sparks and husband Bobby Joe; four grandchildren, Aaron and Austin Charles, Raven Melson, and Maddie Sparks; one brother, Phillip Charles and wife Marcy; two sisters, Ethel Mann and Mida Bolton and husband Butch; one brother-in-law, Ricky Moore and wife Debbie; his good friend, Jim Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill and Dora Charles, Roy was preceded in death by two sisters, Lucille Rose and Betty Charles; five brothers, Russell, Dallas, Billy Paul, Ralph, and Edward Charles; and one grandson, Joseph Sparks. Pallbearers include Eddie and Michael Charles, Bobby Joe Sparks, Thomas Cook, Ricky Moore, Aaron and Austin Charles, and Eric Burgess. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jonathan and Chris Charles, Darrell Mullins, and James Phillips. Visitation June 1st, 2023 at 11am at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Funeral service to follow visitation. Burial; Rock of Ages Cemetery of Lee Co, KY. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
