Roy Webb, son of the late Elisha and Dona Pittman Webb, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on November 21, 1935 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on December 26, 2019 at the age of 84 years, 1 month, and 5 days. He is survived by six children; numerous grandchildren; two sisters; and one brother. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by one son, David Paul Webb. Funeral service Mon. Dec. 30th 2019 at Sparks Cemetery of Spencer Ridge Rd. Beattyville. Online condolences: newnamfuneralhome.com.
