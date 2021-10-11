ROYCE KEITH PHILLIPS, the widower of Janice Carol Slone Phillips, and the son of the late Millard W. and Lottie Price Phillips, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on March 14, 1953 and departed this life in Hazard, Kentucky on October 3, 2021 at the age of 68 years, six months and 20 days. He was a carpenter by trade and was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church.
Mr. Phillips is survived by four children, Curtis Jr. Phillips, Luke Phillips, Edna Phillips and William Phillips all of Beattyville, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Destiny Downs, Dalton James Stamper, Heaven Cheyanne Stamper, Hunter Braiden Booth, Sierra and Jayden Phillips; his sister, Grovie Phillips Adkins of Beattyville; his brother, William Stevie Phillips of Beattyville; six nephews, Junior, Jeff, Caleb, Jimmy, John and Paul Allen; fourteen nieces, Rose Mary, Donna, Aneda, Teresa Rae, Tiny, Sharon, Valerie, JoAnn, Angie, Ruby, Pauline, Tammy, Stephanie and Charity; and a host of other relatives and friends.Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Janice; a brother, Hubert Phillips; three sisters, Mazina Collins, Christine Lyons and Rowena Warner; four nieces, Hope, Shelia, Jackie and Margie; and two nephews, Bobby Joe and Shelby Allen. Services held Oct. 8th - 9th, 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. William Owens officiating. Burial Slone Cemetery of Wade Ridge Rd of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.
