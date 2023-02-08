The Red River Gorge Farmers Market will expand to 2 days/week and will include a second location this season! Our market offers: farm fresh foods, artisan products, kids activities and entertainment. We truly try to make the market an experience!
Saturdays 10-2PM: Natural Bridge State Resort Park 607 Skylift Dr. Slade, KY 40376
Wednesdays 5-7PM: Slade Welcome Center 30 L & E Railroad Place Slade, KY 40376
Opening day: May 6th- Closing day: October 28th
Other dates to remember:
Application opens: February 1st
Application closes: March 15th
Opening day: May 6th
Mid-Season Celebration: July 15th
Closing day: October 28th
Holiday market: November 18th
Other pop-up markets TBA
This season we will accept SNAP, WIC and Senior Nutrition Programs.
We are a Kentucky Proud Farmers Market that is registered with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
More information for the season is to come! Our website will be updated by February 1st. Please check there or our social media accounts for continued updates during the weeks leading up to our season opening in May!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.