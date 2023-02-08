The Red River Gorge Farmers Market will expand to 2 days/week and will include a second location this season! Our market offers: farm fresh foods, artisan products, kids activities and entertainment. We truly try to make the market an experience!  

    Saturdays 10-2PM: Natural Bridge State Resort Park 607 Skylift Dr. Slade, KY 40376

Wednesdays 5-7PM: Slade Welcome Center 30 L & E Railroad Place Slade, KY 40376

Opening day: May 6th- Closing day: October 28th

Other dates to remember:

    Application opens: February 1st

    Application closes: March 15th

    Opening day: May 6th

    Mid-Season Celebration: July 15th

    Closing day: October 28th

    Holiday market: November 18th

    Other pop-up markets TBA

     This season we will accept SNAP, WIC and Senior Nutrition Programs.

We are a Kentucky Proud Farmers Market that is registered with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

      More information for the season is to come! Our website will be updated by February 1st. Please check there or our social media accounts for continued updates during the weeks leading up to our season opening in May!

