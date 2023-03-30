Since taking office, I have vowed to not let District 91 and eastern Kentucky be forgotten. Unfortunately, the eastern part of our state has experienced disastrous flooding which has destroyed communities and has totaled hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.
We cannot avoid floods, but what we can do is lessen the impact they may have on our communities. I have spoken with constituents who farm and live near rivers and they have urged me to address increased frequency of floods in eastern Kentucky. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Kentucky has more than doubled its “billion-dollar disasters” since the years 1980 through 2000. I believe a cause of this increased frequency is the lack of dredging our rivers.
Dredging is the process of removing sediments and debris from the bottoms of bodies of water to lessen how much sand and silt wash downstream. For our rivers, dredging is necessary because as the debris in the bottom builds, water widens some areas and sometimes limits how much water is flowing. Not
only rivers, but dams also need to be dredged. The buildup of debris and silt in these dams limits water storage and puts surrounding residents at risk. In District 91 alone, we have three significant hazard dams and four high hazard dams. Around these dams, Approximately 45,000 people live near dam-related flooding zones.
We cannot be reactive; we must be proactive. After speaking with Congressman Hal Rogers, the U.S. Corp of Engineers in Louisville, and those who live in eastern Kentucky, I have formally sent a request to Governor Beshear requesting our bodies of water be dredged. The request goes as follows:
Dear Governor,
On behalf of constituents in the 91st House District, I write to request assistance in the persistent flooding of eastern Kentucky. After speaking with experts on the issue, such as the U.S. Corp of Engineers in Louisville, I believe dredging our state’s bodies of water, including dams, will lessen any future damage.
Since 2000, Kentucky has experienced double the amount of high-cost disasters. Without continual dredging, our waterways expand, which increases the amount of water flooding into our local communities. In my district alone, we have three significant hazard dams and four high hazard dams. Dredging the dams and our bodies of water will not stop future floods, but it will decrease costs of rebuilding our communities, lessen damage to our communities, and provide constituents with peace of mind that we are doing any means necessary to protect eastern Kentucky.
After speaking with farmers, people who live near rivers, and the Kentucky Rural Water Association, we are at a consensus that we need dredging.
I request we take the appropriate steps necessary to begin dredging in the 91st District as well as eastern Kentucky at large.
I will continue to be a voice for those in eastern Kentucky throughout the interim, and I hope we in the legislature can hear from more experts on the importance of dredging. As long as I serve the people of the 91st District, my constituents will not be forgotten.
If you have any questions or concerns, I can be reached here at home anytime, or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. Feel free to contact me via email at Bill.Wesley@lrc.ky.gov.
If you would like more information, please visit the legislature’s website at www.legislature.ky.gov.
