The learning festival, Remake Learning Days, returns to Eastern Kentucky for the fourth year April 20–May 5, offering moments of curiosity, wonder and discovery for children, parents, caregivers and educators.
As the regional lead organization for Remake Learning Days East KY, Partners for Rural Impact invites families to:
- Cruise into their future at Madison Southern High School with the College Road Tour Bus, which uses state-of-the-art technology to connect students with the information they need to research, pursue and succeed in their educational future
- Blast off into an immersive learning experience with a simulated space mission and other science activities at Challenger Learning Center
- Enjoy a fiesta of fun with exploring Cinco de Mayo in Menifee County
- Explore careers in the arts—then put their own artistic talents to use in a talent show with Powell County High School’s GEAR UP
- Rock Earth Day with rock painting to beautify their gardens and homes at Appalachian Arts Alliance
- Brush up on science and mathematics concepts at play in the arts while creating their own paintings at Leslie County High School
- Click here for a full list of events in East KY. All events are free to youth and families.
“Remake Learning Days East KY offers fresh experiences that children can take part in alongside their parents or grandparents,” Dreama Gentry, president and CEO of Partners for Rural Impact, said. “Families have shared with us that they look forward to these events each year and the chance they provide to reinvigorate learning through teamwork.”
“We have seen overwhelming responses to Remake Learning Days from children, parents, grandparents, and educators,” Dorie Taylor, producer for Remake Learning Days globally, explained. “I believe that our events resonate because they expand opportunities for curiosity and connection for families as they discover new things together.”
The Kentucky event is paralleled by regional Remake Learning Days festivals happening across 15 regions across the United States and spanning the globe, with three international locations in Uruguay, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.
Since its origins in southwest Pennsylvania in 2016, Remake Learning Days has become an open house of learning, leading the way in collaborative instruction. The festival has hosted more than 3,700 events across the U.S. for pre-K through high-school learners at libraries, schools, tech centers, museums, play spaces, community centers and more, reaching more than 175,000 families.
Remake Learning Days is generously funded by The Grable Foundation, led by Remake Learning and supported by partners PBS Kids, Common Sense Media and Learning Heroes along with 15 lead regional organizations. For more information, visit remakelearningdays.org
About Partners for Rural Impact (Regional Lead Host Organization for East KY)
Partners for Rural Impact’s ultimate goal is for an America where all kids are successful, regardless of zip code, income, background, or ability. PRI was born out of a place-based partnership in Appalachia, which has worked for 25 years to create student opportunity and success. Through that work, the organization realized that creating sustainable change in rural places means holding multiple roles. It means running programs, building civic infrastructure, developing local capacity, and long-lasting partnerships. PRI remains focused on ensuring that all children in rural places achieve success. Learn more at partnersrural.org
About Remake Learning (Global and National Lead Organization)
Remake Learning is a free, peer network for educators and innovators that originated in Pittsburgh and now extends worldwide. The network helps connect people, projects, and organizations, making it easier for them to share best practices, collaborate on new ideas, and find funding and professional learning. In 2022, Remake Learning celebrated its 15th anniversary with members and friends from across the region, country, and world. Learn more at remakelearning.org.
About Grable Foundation (Global and National Festival Sponsor)
The Grable Foundation is guided by its mission to help children and youth become independent, caring, contributing members of society by supporting programs critical to children’s successful development. Learn more at grable.org.
