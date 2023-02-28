RRG NEWS - Local Search & Rescue Teams Help an Injured Forest Service Employee

On February 9, 2023 at 5:36 p.m., Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team responded to a report of an injured U.S. Forest Service-Daniel Boone National Forest employee below the cliffline near Hatton Ridge in Menifee County.
The Forest Service employee had received a non ambulatory injury to her right leg while she was hiking off trail to conduct the duties of her job. Due to cell tower location, the initial 911 call was received by Powell Emergency Dispatch, however it quickly became clear that incident was in fact in Menifee County. Team members from WCSART, Powell County Search & Rescue and Red STAR Wilderness EMS along with U.S. Forest Service officials were dispatched to the area. Responders accessed her location by descending a wash/ravine gap in the cliff line. Once access was achieved, paramedics assessed and stabilized the subject's injuries while providing pain management. The WCSART technical team leader made the decision that the safest course of action, for both the patient and the team members, was to conduct a high angle raise up the 45’ tall cliff that she was below. A high angle rope rescue system was set up, and the patient was extracted up the cliff face. She was then carried out to a waiting ambulance from Menifee County Ambulance Service.
The work that the US Forest Service does in the Red River Gorge often involves traversing rugged and difficult terrain. As a testament to the safety standards they follow while conducting their backcountry work, this is the first time in 20+ years that an employee from the Forest Service has required our rescue assistance.
Info Via Wolfe County Search & Rescue
