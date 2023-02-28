RRG NEWS - RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED FOR EIGHTH ANNUAL LOUIS STOUT MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIPS

Cody Ell of South Warren and Laura Neal of Powell County have been selected as recipients of the eighth annual Louis Stout Memorial Scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year.
When former KHSAA Commissioner Louis Stout died in 2012, his late widow Anna directed that donations on his behalf go to the Louis Stout Memorial Fund for students. Mrs. Stout felt this was an opportunity for the KHSAA to honor student-athletes who excel in athletics, academics, school service and community service.
Winners will receive a one-time $2,000 non-renewable scholarship payable directly to an institution of higher learning. Ell and Neal were chosen after careful review, with selection criteria based on athletic activities, non-athletic activities, non-school activities and an essay on the role a student-athlete should play in the community.
Ell is a standout member of the South Warren swimming & diving team, where he has set multiple Region 2 records. Outside of athletic competition, he is an outstanding student and member of the Key Club and South Warren Film Society. Ell works with Applied Aerospace Structures Corporation during the summers and aided the Bowling Green community with cleanup efforts in the aftermath of the 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes.
Neal is a four-time All-Region 14 selection and two-time team captain for the Powell County girls’ soccer team. She serves as President of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club and participates in the National Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Pep Club and Science & Ecology Club. Neal served as the Parliamentary Law Officer of the FCCLA in 2021 after placing first at the State STAR Event Competition and fourth at the National STAR Event Competition in 2020. She also designed the logo for the Red River Gorge Discovery Zone, where she helps teach children of all ages science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
Individuals interested in contributing to future scholarships can send a donation care of the Louis Stout Memorial Scholarship Fund to the KHSAA offices (2280 Executive Dr, Lexington, KY 40505).
Louis Stout Memorial Scholarship recipients
2016: Jakob Beckley (Henry County), Abigail Abner (Buckhorn);
2017: David Chase Baker (Menifee County), Madison Lauer (Taylor County);
2018: Will Feese (Model), Simone Bibbs (Bryan Station), Sidney Bibbs (Bryan Station);
2019: Lance Butler (Paducah Tilghman), Brynne Galloway (Garrard County);
2020: Ryan Maynard (Taylor County), Mollie Morris (Union County);
2021: Andrew Martin (Prestonsburg), Jacob Martin (Prestonsburg), Toné Melton (North Hardin);
2022: James Howell (Butler), Ella Abney (Frankfort);
2023: Cody Ell (South Warren), Laura Neal (Powell County)
