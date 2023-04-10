RRG NEWS - Two Arrested in Powell County Due to Murder

Kentucky State Police have arrested two suspects involved in a Powell County murder on Sunday afternoon.
Officials responded to a stabbing incident at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday at 1270 Frames Branch Road.
After arriving on the scene, KSP discovered a deceased male victim who had suffered a stab wound.
The victim was identified as 29-year-old Jason Smith of Stanton.
After an investigation, KSP charged 29-year-old Devin A Hall of Clay City with murder.
KSP also charged 56-year-old Tonya McKinney of Clay City with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Hall and McKinney were booked in the Powell County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing, and KSP asks that anyone with information to call 606-784-4127.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.