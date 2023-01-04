Ruby Elizabeth Lamb Cox Terry was born in Jackson County, Kentucky on May 20, 1934 and went to a permanent home in glory on December 31, 2022 at the age of 88 years, 7 months, 11 days.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Terry and
granddaughter, Angie Reece; her parents: Greely Hampton and Sarah Frances (Scenters) Lamb and all her siblings: James Everett Lamb, Edwin Lamb, Anna Norris, Flora Mae Cain, and Tressie Rose. Ruby is survived by her daughters, Shirley Ann Cox Reece of Ida May, Kentucky and Alice Frances Cox Click (Jim) of Waco, Kentucky and her son Randy Dewayne Terry (Kelly) of Waco,
Kentucky, as well as grandchildren: Timmy Reece, Kendra Robertson, Stephanie Combs, Ryan Terry, Kayne Terry, and Jazmyn Mitchell. Great grandchildren are: Adam Reece, Grace Robertson, Micah Robertson, Alyssa Robertson, and Hunter Robertson. Great-Great Grandchildren include Nathan and Owen Reece, and Matthew and Colton Combs. Many, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends were greatly loved as well. Ruby was a busy homemaker and mother of four. She worked from an early age in restaurants and factories, later making a career as a nurse aid in nursing homes and private home care. She was a mentor and teacher to those coworkers, with mutual admiration. Services were officiated by Brother Garett Thomas at Beattyville First Church of God on January 2, 2022 at 12 noon with visitation beginning at 11 AM for family and friends. Burial followed the service at Quillen Cemetery, Heidelberg, KY. Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church and Hospice Care Plus would be appreciated.
