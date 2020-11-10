Ruby Tackett, age 81, widow of James Tackett, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Beattyville, KY. Ruby was born September 29, 1939 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Willie and Rosie (Eldridge) Terry. She spent her life as a homemaker and was a member of the Warren’s Chapel Church in Vincent, KY. Ruby is survived by 2 brothers; Jimmy Terry of Newport, Tennessee, and Delbert Terry of Alexandria, KY, 1 sister; Phyllis Phleuger of Bellevue, KY, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and many other loving family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Willie and Rosie Terry, her husband; James Tackett, 3 sons; James Timothy Tackett, Wallace Tackett and Tracy Tackett, 4 brothers; Robert, Johnny, Luther and Clarence Terry and 1 sister; Louise Turner. A graveside service held at the Gabbard-Tackett Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Randell Amburgy on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was laid to rest in the Gabbard-Tackett Cemetery beside her husband. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
