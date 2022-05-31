The best illustration of how travel has transformed during the pandemic can be found in the many thousands of towns across the world that have welcomed their first Airbnb guests. Since March 2020, globally, more than 8,100 cities and towns have received their first-ever Airbnb bookings – including over 1,300 in the US and Airbnb guests have already planned stays in over 72,000 cities and towns this summer.
With rural travel seeing exponential growth in 2021 – domestic nights booked by US guests on Airbnb for stays in rural areas grew 110 percent compared to 2019 – today, we released new data on rural Host earnings in 2021 in the US and Kentucky:
Airbnb Hosts in rural counties in the US earned over $3.5 billion over the year.
In Kentucky, Hosts in rural counties earned over $27 million in 2021.
The typical Airbnb Host in rural Kentucky earned over $10,000 in 2021.
Thirty cities and towns in Georgia received their first-ever Airbnb guests since the pandemic started.
For Lee and sourrounding counties, earnings totaled the following:
Lee County: $640,000
Owsley: $10,000
Wolfe: $2 Million
Breathitt: $13,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.