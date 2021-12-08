RUSSELL CHARLES, husband of 61 years to Barbara Ann Angel Charles of Beattyville, Kentucky and son of the late Willie and Dora Moore Charles, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on March 5, 1938 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on November 30, 2021 at the age of 83 years, 8 months, and 25 days. He was a devoted member for more than 40 years of the Lynam’s Creek Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and song leader. He also worked for several years as a land surveyor, as well as a veteran of the National Guard.
In addition to his wife, Russell is survived by four children, Anthony “Tony” Charles (Terri) of Frenchburg, Kentucky, Randall Charles of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Stacey and Dalton Allen both of Beattyville; five grandchildren, Aaron Charles, Amber Johnson (Landon), Andrea Kehler, Joanna Charles, and Keshon Peak; two great grandchildren, Noah Kehler and Colt Johnson; five brothers and sisters, Ethel Mann, Phillip Charles, Roy Lee Charles, Billy Paul Charles, and Mida Jean Bolton; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Charles and Lela Keller; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dallas and Ralph Charles; two sisters, Lucille Rose and Betty Jewell; and one son-in-law, Jamie Allen. Services scheduled at later date, online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.