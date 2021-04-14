RUTH ANN HORN WARNER, the widow of Mike Warner and the daughter of the late Troy Delbert and Francis Durbin Horn, Sr., was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on February 21, 1958 and departed this life at her home in Waco, Kentucky on April 9, 2021 at the age of 63 years, 1 month and 19 days. She was a homemaker, loved her family especially the grandkids and little ones, and attended the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. Mrs. Warner is survived by two children, Jennifer Samples and husband Paul of Waco, and David Horn of Beattyville; three grandchildren, Jordon Samples and wife Alexis of Berea, Kentucky, Macie Samples and fiancé Casey of Berea, and Lesha Ann Gross of Beattyville; her great grandchildren, Alina Peters, JJ Samples and Kylie Mae Peercy all of Berea, and expected great granddaughter Emma Rose Samples; two sisters, Alma Rose Tirey of Beattyville and Mary Lacy and husband Mike of Georgetown, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.Mrs. Warner was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Mike; and a brother, Troy Delbert Horn II.
Private family services held April 14, 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial at Beatty Place Cemetery of New Yellow Rock Rd of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com
