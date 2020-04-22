Ruth Napier, age 89, widow of Morgan Napier Jr, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Rosedale Green Nursing Home in Covington, KY. Ruth was born August 16, 1930, in McKee, KY, a daughter to the late Abe and Minnie (Mays) Flannery. She and her husband were the owners and operators of Napier and Kearns Grocery Store in Beattyville, KY. She was a member of the Mt Bethel Holiness Church in Jackson County.She is survived 1 daughter; Phyllis Kearns of Stanton, KY, 2 sons; John Napier of Wilder, KY and James (Charlotte) Napier of Richmond, KY, 6 grandchildren; Willie, Heath, Hillary, Robbie, Krista, and Melissa, 14 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren, along with many other loving family members and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 47 years, and 1 son in law. A private family graveside service held Monday, April 20, 2020 in the Napier Family Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit, www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In Lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in Ruth’s honor to Rosedale Green Nursing Home, 4250 Glenn Ave, Covington, KY 41015 or The Alzheimers Association at https://act.alz.org
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID-19 Update for Jackson County (No New Cases Today - 04/23/20) Total Remains at 56 Cases
- Different businesses share the challenges they face
- Students to finish school year at home
- One New COVID-19 Case for Jackson County (04/22/2020): Total Cases Now 56
- Coronavirus has ‘likely plateaued’ in Kentucky, Gov. Beshear says
- Fourth COVID-19 death in Jackson County (No New Cases) 04/20/2020
- Highest number of new cases in single day: 293 reported, 4 deaths
- 13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported for Jackson County (04/19/2020) Total County Cases = 55
- Third COVID-19 Death Reported in Jackson County (Total # Positive Cases Now 42)
- Albert Robinson Donates Large Amount of Hand Sanitizer to Jackson County to help in the fight against COVID-19
Latest News
- Honoring the Lee County High School Class of 2020
- NO Positive Covid-19 Test Results as of April 23, 2020
- A Legislative Perspective with State Representative Cluster Howard
- Lee Countians Cruising’ in Support of Staying Home
- All In Person Classes Closed for the Remaining School Year
- Courthouse Comments - April 22, 2020
- NAOMI RUTH BRANDENBURG McINTOSH
- Health Officials Confirm no lab confirmed positive Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cases in Lee County, Kentucky
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Nannie Elizabeth Crabtree Gross
- Hikers Rescued Near Cliff View Resort
- Jackson Energy accepting applications for the Lineman Training Center Scholarship
- LC Archery News by Coach Perdue
- Health Officials Confirm NO Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cases in Lee County, Kentucky
- Courthouse Comments - April 15, 2020
- Courthouse Comments - April 22, 2020
- Beattyville City Council Does April City Council Meeting Teleconference Due to Covid-19
- Beattyville Police Department’s K9 Sara has received donation of body armor
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.