Ruth Napier

   Ruth Napier, age 89, widow of Morgan Napier Jr, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Rosedale Green Nursing Home in Covington, KY. Ruth was born August 16, 1930, in McKee, KY, a daughter to the late Abe and Minnie (Mays) Flannery. She and her husband were the owners and operators of Napier and Kearns Grocery Store in Beattyville, KY. She was a member of the Mt Bethel Holiness Church in Jackson County.She is survived 1 daughter; Phyllis Kearns of Stanton, KY, 2 sons; John Napier of Wilder, KY and James (Charlotte) Napier of Richmond, KY, 6 grandchildren; Willie, Heath, Hillary, Robbie, Krista, and Melissa, 14 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren, along with many other loving family members and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 47 years, and 1 son in law. A private family graveside service  held Monday, April 20, 2020 in the Napier Family Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message please visit, www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In Lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in Ruth’s honor to Rosedale Green Nursing Home, 4250 Glenn Ave, Covington, KY 41015 or The Alzheimers Association at https://act.alz.org

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Napier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Local and Reliable News

This content brought to you as a courtesy during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to support reliable, factual reporting by subscribing to your hometown newspaper. Click SUBSCRIBE to get started.

Tags

Recommended for you