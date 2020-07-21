Ruthalee McAlister, daughter of the late Lester and Ada Kincaid Mainous, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on May 31, 1941 and departed this life in Booneville, Kentucky at the age of 79 Years, 1 month, and 11 days. She was a radiology technician.
She is survived by two sisters, Helen Holcomb of Lexington, Kentucky, and Martha Ray Benner of Atlanta, Georgia; Five nephews, Mark, Mike, and Keith Holcomb of Lexington, Kentucky and Matthew and Michael Benner of Atlanta, Georgia; and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Lester. Burial at Riverview Cemetery of Beattyville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
