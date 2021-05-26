Ryan Douglas Wilson, age 56, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Ryan was born April 30, 1965 in Berea, KY, a son to Wayne and the late Geraldine “Jeri” (Scott) Wilson. Ryan worked in the commercial construction business after receiving his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Eastern KY University, he was a talented guitar player who many inspired to be like him, he enjoyed camping with his family, eating good food, and was a master at movie quotes. Ryan was a member of the New Springs Methodist Church in Beattyville, KY. He is survived by his loving wife, Sabrena (Cundiff) Wilson, 1 son; Noah Wilson of Booneville, KY, 3 daughters; Hannah Wilson, Madison (Cody) Sizemore, and Macy Combs all of Richmond, KY, 1 brother; Rodney (Kim) Wilson of Richmond, KY, 2 sisters; Chanda (Will) Oliver of Campton, KY, and Christa (Stuart) Caudill of Mount Sterling, KY, 1 brother in law; Eddie (Tasha) Cundiff, Father and Mother in law; Bobby Jack and Judy Cundiff all of Beattyville, KY along with many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Jeri Wilson, paternal grandparents; R.D. and Geneva Wilson material grandparents; Hubert and Oma Scott. Funeral Services held May 26, 2021 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Reverend Jack Short and Reverend J. Jamison Brunk officiating. Visitation held Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Burial in the Shepherds Memorial Cemetery of Owsley Co. Online condolences:www.booonevillefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family ask that all donations be made to the New Springs Methodist Church.
