Sam Dennis Seale was born in Lee County, Kentucky on July 21, 1941 to the late Morten and Wilsie Begley Seale and peacefully departed this life at his home in Beattyville on July 7, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a farmer and worked for the Newnam Funeral Home as a gravedigger for 25 years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his three grandsons. He loved to read the Bible and go to church. He also loved to go fox hunting and run his beagle hounds. He is survived by his two daughters, Sondra Abney and husband Ronald and Shelly Stapleton and husband James; three grandsons, Austin Abney, JJ Stapleton, and Dylan Abney; two brothers, Clarence Seale of Beattyville, Kentucky and Ervie Seale of Bloomington, Indiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jean Seale; and two sisters, Ruth Lawson and Ruby Hoover.Pallbearers include Ronald Abney, Austin Abney, James Stapleton, Dylan Abney, Robert Lutes, and Mike Newnam. Private family service held. Burial: Lutes Abner Cemetery Abner Flat Rd. Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
