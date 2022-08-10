SANDRA KAY ST. CLAIR SPIVEY, wife of Calvin Ray Spivey and the daughter of the late Shelby St. Clair and Izola Spencer Creech was born in Michigan on August 7, 1958 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on August 6, 2022 at the age of 63 years, 11 months, and 30 days. She was a member of the New Springs United Methodist Church and a homemaker.
In addition to her husband Calvin of Beattyville, Kentucky, Mrs. Spivey is survived by one daughter, Tracy Spivey Stevens and spouse Heather of Michigan; three grandchildren, Phillip Ray Spivey of Richmond, Kentucky, Calvin Austin Wayne Spivey, and Kay Lynn May Spivey Baber both of Beattyville, Kentucky; one sister, Merle Ann Caudill of Booneville, Kentucky; niece and nephews, Jackie Charles and husband Brian of Booneville, Kentucky, William Harrison Jones and wife Janelle of Springfield, Ohio, and Troy Jason Rose of Waco, Kentucky; aunts and uncles, Merrell and Danna Cundiff of Beattyville, Russell and Carol Spencer of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Brenda Spencer of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Willie Creech.
Services held August 10th, 2022 2pm (Visitation starting 1pm) at Newnam Funeral of Beattyville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
