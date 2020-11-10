Sandy Lee Profitt Jackson, wife of Jimmie Andrew Jackson and the daughter of Albertia Caudill Proffitt and the late Johnnie Proffitt, was born in Winchester, Kentucky on January 10, 1963 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on November 4, 2020 at the age of 57 years, 9 months and 25 days. She was president of The 8th Kentucky Infantry Civil War Re-enactors and an active member of Dayspring Church in Frenchburg, Kentucky, as well as an office manager and data entry clerk for Data Dimensions.In addition to her husband, Jimmie of Salt Lick, Kentucky and her mother Albertia Profitt of Beattyville, Kentucky, Sandy leaves behind one daughter, Danielle Holbrook and husband Scott; one granddaughter, Amelia Skye Holbrook all of Salt Lick, Kentucky; three siblings, Cheri Gabbard and husband William of Zoe, Kentucky, Johnny Dale Profitt and wife Sherry of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Bridgett Taulbee and husband Derek of Morehead, Kentucky; one brother-in-law, Kenny Jackson; her best friend, Carolyn Jackson both of New Albany, Indiana; and a host of other relatives and friends.Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie Profitt; her paternal grandparents Rinda and Taylor Profitt; and her maternal grandparents, Juanita Caudill and Milton Caudill, Sr. Visitation held Nov. 7 2020 and again Nov. 8 2020 prior to funeral service all at Newnam Funeral Home. Officiating: Rodney Coffey. Burial: Proffitt Cemetery of Zoe, Lee Co. KY. Online condolences:newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam Funeral in charge of arrangements.

