Sarah Evelyn Newman Spencer, 82, left this world to her eternal home on Sunday, May 16, 2021 knowing how loved she was.
Sarah was born June 18, 1938 in Cressmont, Kentucky to the late Claude and Julia Anne St. John Newman.
Sarah is preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Deborah Lynn Butler Reece, mother Julia Anne St. John Newman, her father, Claude Newman, her brothers: Tony Newman, Virgil Newman, Claude Newman Jr, Franklin Newman, her sisters: Loretta Anne Newman Willison, Mavis Newman Irons, Shirley Newman Butler, and her husband Cecil Spencer.
Sarah is survived by one son Stephen (Cathy) Butler of Beattyville, KY. She is also survived by Grandsons Jeremy Scot Reece of Richmond, KY and Charles Stephen Reece of Heidelberg, KY; Granddaughters Jessica L Butler of Beattyville, KY and Gabriel (Bobby) Butler Raimondo of Port Charlotte, FL, including 6 great-grandchildren Sarah, Aiden, Rowen, Haley, Jacob, and Colt William. She is also survived by one sister, Carolene Newman Simpson of South Lebanon, Ohio along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Being a woman of spunk and living life her way, never meeting a stranger, and as beautiful as an evening sunset, there will be a Memorial Service to celebrate her remarkable life on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Abundant Light Church on Happy Top in Beattyville, KY at 4pm. Rev. Ray Crabtree will officiate the service. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, her son, Stephen Butler, asks that donations be given to Hospice Care in Richmond, KY.
Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.