Scholarships Available for Students!

TC Energy is now offering hundreds of scholarships up to $5,000 in the areas of STEM, Trades, and Indigenous Legacy. The company has a great impact here in Kentucky.
Applications are now open online through May 14th for the TC Energy Scholarship Program.
Applicants in TC Energy counties like Estill, Lee, Madison, and Owsley are eligible to apply.
Please share this email, promote on social media (sample drafts are below), and encourage any prospective or current students you may know to visit TC's website and answer five quick questions to check to pre-qualify now—it only takes a minute!
Facebook Post: Headed to college, in college currently, or know someone who is? TC Energy will give away more than 800 scholarships in 2021 in the areas of STEM, Trades, and Indigenous Legacy. Pre-qualifying only takes a minute at https://www.tcenergy.com/scholar-us-east. Make sure you apply by May 14, 2021!
Twitter Post: Have you heard? @TCEnergy #scholarships are back! Pre-qualifying only takes a minute at https://www.tcenergy.com/scholar-us-east. You could receive up to $5,000! #BuildStrong
Please also, feel free to quote from this Tweet posted on the TC Energy’s Twitter account feed: https://twitter.com/TCEnergy/status/1374762945759039488
My commitment is to help build our economy with good paying jobs that support our families. Manufacturers and technology companies along with many others make it possible to earn a living and have a meaningful career. It all starts with education.
Please let me know how I can help you.
Sincerely,
Bill Wesley
