As COVID-19 cases have risen in Kentucky, the Commissioner of Education has asked school districts that had planned to start in person classes prior to August 15th to adjust their calendars.
With keeping the health and safety of the Lee Co students and staff a top priority, the Lee Co Board of Education is moving the school year start date back to create some possibilities for adjusting the calendar to share with the Board.
They will schedule a Board meeting at a later date, but school will not be able to start on August 12th as previously planned.
The Lee Co School Board will keep parents and the community informed just as soon a school start date is decided.
