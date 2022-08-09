“School days in the early dawn of Lee County were quite different from what they are today. Only three months long and the teacher was paid according to the number of ‘scholars’ he had. $25 a month was considered an enormous salary and only the persons holding a first class certificate got that. Teachers holding second or third class certificates, depending upon the grades they made at the teacher’s examination, got even lower.”
“In those days the teachers were not any too well lettered as compared with our modern standards of education, but in spite of this they did a remarkably good job. Too often I think more attention is paid to the educational qualifications now a days than to the ability of a teacher to inspire pupils with a desire to learn. Nothing like this is ever taught in the teacher’s colleges and universities. And just so he passes the examinations and gets a certificate, is all that is necessary.”
