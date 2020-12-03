Please see the bus lunch delivery routes. Note the approximate time each bus will be at their first stop. The roads served by the buses are listed in the order traveled which may help you determine what time the bus will be at your child’s stop. When you see the bus or school van pull up outside your home or at your bus stop, please wear your mask and meet the drivers to get your food. Meals can still be picked up at either school on Monday and Thursday.
PLEASE NOTE THAT BUS 87 AND 102 START LATER EACH DAY THAN ALL THE OTHER BUSES. If your child doesn’t ride a bus when we have in person classes and you want to receive food but you forgot to sign up, you can still do so and we will add you to the lists for future deliveries.
Delivery time begins at listed time for each bus on Mondays & Thursdays:
Bus #105 Perry Thorpe 10:55am- Hwy 2017, Blankey Branch Rd, All 708 N, Gilliam Rd, Brush Creek Rd, Rock Lick, Burton Bend Loop, Wide Cr, Canyon Falls, Walk Log Rd, Why 52 East from St Helens to Breathitt Line.
Bus 100 Doreen Thomas 10:55am- Best Place, 52w from Jct Bellpoint Rd to Boone Ave, 52w between 498 to Estill line, Bear Track Subdv., Jct BEA Ln, Bear Track Rd both forks, Ratliff Ridge, New Virginia Ridge, Sipple Ridge, Hwy 1746 Cathedral Domain, Old Landing Highway 2543, Pinnacle, Evelyn.
Bus 95 Brad Kirby 11:05am- Highway 52 East from town to St Helens, Mooretown, Norman Rd, Highway 2016 to Wolfe line, Hieronymus Loop, Butler Ridge, Jct Old Fincastle, Big Andy, Primrose Ln, Abney Flat, Grays Bend, Union Rd, highway 2017 Primrose, Jct Davis Dr, Jct Kings Rd.
Bus 89 Jessie Dennis 11:10am- Silver Cr, Boone Ave, Short St, Main St, Begley St, Elm St, all stops on 587 between 11 South and Ida May hill, Jct Monroe Land, Bull Mnt, Short Hollow, Little Creek, Spencer Ridge, Spencer Fork, Sparks rd, Racoon Ln, Conley rd, Cressmont to Sam Todd’s, Todd’s rd.
Bus 87 James Camp 3:10pm- Beatty. Manor, Blaines Br, Junction Fred Brandenburg rd, Hwy 708 S, Coal Br, Dunigan Br, Long Shoal, Paw Paw, Buffalo Zion, Southhfork, West Ridge.
Bus 96 Tammy Adkins 10:40am- Crystal Creek sub, Marcum dr, all Fairground Ridge, Dunaway rd, Mill Cr., Fred Fox rd, 52 west from Bellpoint to 498 Bellpoint
Bus 94 Brien Charles 10:55am- golf course, proctor, 11 north to rt 498, McGuire ave, poor farm rd, rock of ages, hogan rd, old highway 11, holly rd, tip top rd, leis gang rd, old hopewell, Maloney ridge, rt 498 from fairground ridge to 11 north
Bus 101 Norman Miller 11:05am- old rt 11 north of rec center, serenity pt, all stops on highway 11 north from rt 498 to Wolfe line, jones rd, shoemaker ridge, old fin castle, derrick ridge, Zachariah loop, eureka rd, leeco, highway 1036
Bus 102 Steve Smith 3:15pm- all stops on 11 south from Beattyville to pebworth/tincher hill, pine grove, Caudill rd, pincher hill rd, pebworth rd, ida may, bottom of ida may hill, Heidelberg, new yellow rock, all stops on highway 399
