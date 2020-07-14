SUBMITTED BY PAULA COMBS
Schoolteacher Paula Clemons-Combs from Breathitt County wins the Democratic Primary to become the Democratic Nominee for the General Election in November.
I have been blessed with the opportunity to take our needs to Frankfort and turn those into improvements - actual results- as our Democratic nominee for Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Madison (Waco), and Owsley counties. I cannot tell you how grateful I am for not only your support but your confidence. Know that my name may be on the ballot, but you are all with me because we are together in this as a team
After speaking with the people who live in House District 91, I have identified common issues that run throughout the five counties and have pledged to work on those. We need job opportunities, grandparents' rights, educational/training funding, and basic support for our working people and our most vulnerable children and elderly (as well as many other important issues). The drug addiction epidemic must be dealt with effectively with prevention and treatment because we are losing our young adults at an alarming rate. Not only does this negatively affect the local economy but also our family units, and ultimately the children of district 91 are suffering. As a team, our communities can work together and counter these issues with solutions so that we can move forward.
As we head into November, please know that I take your concerns and hopes for the 91st district to heart and am focused on bettering our communities. I will never misuse your support or venture into unethical practices for the sake of a vote. I would like to thank everyone who supported me and I look forward to the November election. I would also like to thank Mr. Shouse and Mrs. Hogan for stepping up to run for our district and for running clean, honest campaigns. God bless!!!
